ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Ireland thrashes UAE by 138 runs in dead rubber

Ireland posted a massive score of 349-4 on the back of massive contributions from Paul Stirling (162), Andy Balbirnie (66) and Harry Tector (57) before dismissing UAE for 211.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 22:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ireland opener Paul Stirling.
FILE PHOTO: Ireland opener Paul Stirling. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ireland opener Paul Stirling. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ireland beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 138 runs in the final group stage match of the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Both teams were already out of the race for qualifying to the Super Six stage.

READ: Sri Lanka beats Scotland to bolster World Cup hopes, enters super six stage

Ireland posted a massive score of 349-4 on the back of massive contributions from Paul Stirling (162), Andy Balbirnie (66) and Harry Tector (57).

In reply, UAE could only score 211 runs in 39 overs.

More to follow...

