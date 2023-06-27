MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka beats Scotland to bolster World Cup hopes, enters super six stage

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, go through as winners of Group B and will start on four points in the next round ahead of matches against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 19:30 IST , Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 82 runs on Tuesday in Bulawayo to advance to the super six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifiers with maximum points.

Opener Pathum Nissanka made 75 and Charith Asalanka scored 63 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 245, with Scotland spinners Chris Greaves (4-32) and Mark Watt (3-52) combining for seven wickets.

Scotland slid to 73-5 in reply and was eventually dismissed for just 163 after two run-outs in the same over sealed .its fate despite an enterprising unbeaten 56 from Greaves.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, go through as winners of Group B and will start on four points in the next round ahead of matches against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Scotland carry over two points following Sunday’s win over Oman, the third team to qualify from the section.

The next phase of the tournament begins on Thursday when host Zimbabwe play Oman. The top two finishers in the super six will qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November.

