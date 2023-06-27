MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF Download: Full Fixtures, Date, Teams and Venues  

Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the two semifinals on November 15 and 16 respectively with the final scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 17:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The captain-coach pair of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will look to end Team India’s ICC title drought by guiding the host to a second World Cup win at home.
The captain-coach pair of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will look to end Team India’s ICC title drought by guiding the host to a second World Cup win at home. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The captain-coach pair of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will look to end Team India's ICC title drought by guiding the host to a second World Cup win at home.

Team India will be chasing its first ICC title in 10 years as Rohit Sharma’s men in blue will open its World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 10.

Download World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF

The ICC on Tuesday announced the much-awaited schedule with the host scheduled to play at nine different venues with the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the marquee clash between India and Pakistan on October 15.

Defending champion England will kickstart the tournament when it takes on New Zealand in the opener in Ahmedabad.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata -- hosting the matches in the tournament proper.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up games from September 29 to October 3.

This year’s World Cup will feature 10 teams with India, Australia, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa having already qualified. Two other teams will enter the World Cup through the Qualifiers which is currently being played in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Nepal, The Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, The UAE, The USA and Zimbabwe are fighting it out and only two teams will travel to India to participate in the marquee event.

The 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin league format in a tournament spanning 45 matches followed by the semifinals and the final.

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule
India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai
India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi
India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune
India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala
India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow
India vs Qualifier 2, Nov 2, Mumbai
India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata
India vs Qualifier 1, Nov 11, Bengaluru

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
