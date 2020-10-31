Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers

Former India international, Irfan Pathan, will feature in the Lanka Premier League - which is scheduled to begin on November 21.

While an official announcement is expected shortly, Sportstar understands that the pace ace has been roped in by Kandy Tuskers - the franchise owned by actor Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan - as an overseas player.

In the auction last week, two Indian players - Manvinder Bisla and Manpreet Gony - were picked by teams, but Pathan is one of the top Indian cricketers to sign up for the tournament.

The Kandy franchise has already picked West Indies ace Chris Gayle in the Players Draft, along with local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett. The team will be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne.

The schedule for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was announced last week, with Colombo competing against Galle in the opening match of the tournament on November 21 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Kandy will start its campaign against Jaffna. The two semifinals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The final of the tournament will be held on December 13.