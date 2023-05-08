Cricket

Ishan Kishan named KL Rahul’s replacement in India’s WTC squad

Ishan Kishan was on Monday named as India batter KL Rahul’s replacement in its WTC final squad against Australia.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 08 May, 2023 17:11 IST
Ishan Kishan during IPL 2023.

Ishan Kishan during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ishan Kishan was named as KL Rahul’s replacement in India’s World Test Championship final squad against Australia, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Kishan, yet to play a Test for India, was earlier named in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad earlier this year. The southpaw, however, did not get a game. Kishan has featured in 48 First-Class games, amassing 2985 runs at an average of 38.76. The left-hander has accounted for 99 catches and 11 stumping in his FC career.

In the ongoing IPL season, Kishan has registered 293 runs in 10 matches, averaging 29.30 with two fifties.

In Rahul’s absence due to a thigh injury, Kishan will be slotted in as the second wicket-keeper behind KS Bharat. The seam duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, who suffered injuries during the ongoing IPL 2023 season, have also been named in the squad. The BCCI said that a call on their participation will be taken later.

Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets for Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Umesh sustained a minor left hamstring injury during a game for Kolkata Knight Riders.

India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, has also named Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as its stand-by players for the season.

The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

