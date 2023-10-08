Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever limited-overs century, breaks De Villiers’ record

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest limited over century in 29 balls during the Marsh Cup match against Tasmania at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Fraser-McGurk’s century beat the previous record of 31 balls achieved by AB De Villiers in 2015 against the West Indies. De Villiers ended the innings with a score of 149 in 44 balls including nine fours and 16 sixes.

McGurk reached his fifty in 18 balls, the fastest for an Australian batter in 50-over cricket.

The 21-year-old was eventually dismissed for 125 off 38 balls, hitting 10 fours and 13 sixes in his knock. This was Fraser-McGurk’s first ever domestic century in since his debut for Victoria against Queensland at Melbourne in 2019.

South Australia was chasing a record 436-run target set by the away side thanks to a century from Jordan Silk and quick-fire fifties from Caleb Jewell and Mac Wright. The previous record of 420 was set by South Australia in 2016 against the Cricket Australia XI.