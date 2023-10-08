MagazineBuy Print

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever limited-overs century, breaks De Villiers’ record

Fraser-McGurk’s century beat the previous record of 31 balls achieved by AB De Villiers in 2015 against the West Indies

Published : Oct 08, 2023 10:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jake Fraser-McGurk of the Redbacks celebrates bringing up his record-breaking century with Henry Hunt of the Redbacks during the Marsh One Day Cup match between South Australia and Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval, on October 08, 2023.
Jake Fraser-McGurk of the Redbacks celebrates bringing up his record-breaking century with Henry Hunt of the Redbacks during the Marsh One Day Cup match between South Australia and Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval, on October 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Mark Brake/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Jake Fraser-McGurk of the Redbacks celebrates bringing up his record-breaking century with Henry Hunt of the Redbacks during the Marsh One Day Cup match between South Australia and Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval, on October 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Mark Brake/ Getty Images

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest limited over century in 29 balls during the Marsh Cup match against Tasmania at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Fraser-McGurk’s century beat the previous record of 31 balls achieved by AB De Villiers in 2015 against the West Indies. De Villiers ended the innings with a score of 149 in 44 balls including nine fours and 16 sixes.

McGurk reached his fifty in 18 balls, the fastest for an Australian batter in 50-over cricket.

The 21-year-old was eventually dismissed for 125 off 38 balls, hitting 10 fours and 13 sixes in his knock. This was Fraser-McGurk’s first ever domestic century in since his debut for Victoria against Queensland at Melbourne in 2019.

South Australia was chasing a record 436-run target set by the away side thanks to a century from Jordan Silk and quick-fire fifties from Caleb Jewell and Mac Wright. The previous record of 420 was set by South Australia in 2016 against the Cricket Australia XI.

Australia /

AB de Villiers /

Tasmania /

South Australia

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
