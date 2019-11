Janat picks five, Afghanistan levels series against West Indies

Medium pacer Karim Janat returned with excellent figures of 5/11 and powered Afghanistan to a series-levelling 41-run victory over West Indies in the second T20 International on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan managed 147 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, and then, restricted West Indies to 106 for eight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The 21-year-old Janat was the day’s top performer, picking the wickets of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard and Keemo Paul.

Coming into the must-win game after losing the first T20I by 30 runs, Afghanistan were off to a quick start before Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed by Kesrick Williams. The pacer was the most successful West Indies bowler, picking up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Hazratullah Zazai (26), Janat (26) and Gulbadin Naib were the main contributors with the bat for Afghanistan.

West Indies won the first T20I by 30 runs.

Brief scores

Afghanistan 147/7 (Hazratullah Zazai 26, Najibullah Zadran 20 no, Kesrick Williams 3/23, Jason Holder 2/23) beat West Indies 106/8 (Denesh Ramdin 24 no, Evin Lewis 14) by 41 runs.