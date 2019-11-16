T10 League 2019: Hashim Amla-led Karnataka Tuskers beat Delhi Bulls

Upul Tharanga and Nathan Rimmington came up with vital contributions as Karnataka Tuskers beat Delhi Bulls by 19 runs in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Asked to bat first, the Hashim Amla-led Tuskers posted a dominating total of 110 for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs.

Although skipper Amla failed to impress, it was Tharanga who made a brilliant 22-ball 48. His knock was laced with five hits to the fence and two sixes.

Tharanga was ably supported by Shafiqullah who made a 21-ball 34.

Delhi Bulls in chase of 111 runs was restricted for 91 for the loss of eight wickets. While Rimmington claimed three wickets, Pat Brown and Ahmed Raza shared four wickets among themselves.

For Bulls, former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was the top-scorer with a 21-ball 31.

In the second match of the evening, Qalandars eked out a massive 66-run win against Northern Warriors.

After a tied first game, Qalandars came out all guns blazing to record its first win in the tournament.

Asked to bat first, Qalandars rode on Tom Banton's unbeaten 53 off 28 deliveries to post a commendable 112 for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs.

With the ball, Lahiru Kumara and George Garton ran through the Warriors' line-up by sharing six wickets among themselves.

Seekkuge Prasanna and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each as Warriors was shot out for a mere 46 in 9 overs.

Sam Billings was the lone batsman to fetch a double digit score as the rest ended up in single digits.