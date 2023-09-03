Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah will miss India’s game versus Nepal after having returned home for personal reasons. Mohammed Shami is set to replace him in India’s XI.
According to a team source, Bumrah, having recovered from a stress injury, is only heading back home for personal reasons but is in very good shape.
If India makes the Super Four, Bumrah is expected to rejoin the squad before it goes up against Pakistan on September 10..
