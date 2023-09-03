MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons

According to a team source, Bumrah, having recovered from a stress injury, is only heading back home for personal reasons but is in very good shape.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:12 IST , Pallekele

Amol Karhadkar
Jasprit Bumrah during an Asia Cup training session.
Jasprit Bumrah during an Asia Cup training session. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah during an Asia Cup training session. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Jasprit Bumrah will miss India’s game versus Nepal after having returned home for personal reasons. Mohammed Shami is set to replace him in India’s XI.

According to a team source, Bumrah, having recovered from a stress injury, is only heading back home for personal reasons but is in very good shape.

If India makes the Super Four, Bumrah is expected to rejoin the squad before it goes up against Pakistan on September 10..

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
