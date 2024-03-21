MagazineBuy Print

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

Javeria made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka during the Women’s Asia Cup on May 6, 2008. The right-handed batter made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2009.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 14:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Javeria Khan of Pakistan bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies.
Javeria Khan of Pakistan bats during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Javeria Khan of Pakistan bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Javeria Khan, the Pakistani batswoman, has announced her retirement from international cricket.

Javeria made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka during the Women’s Asia Cup on May 6, 2008. The right-handed batter made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2009.

Javeria went on to represent the Pakistan women’s team in 228 international matches and scored 4,903 runs, which included two centuries and 25 half-centuries. She also bagged 28 international wickets.

“I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful for the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department, ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans, whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me,” Javeria said. “I have been blessed to hold Pakistan’s flag globally.”

“On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Javeria Khan for her invaluable contributions to women’s cricket in Pakistan. Her glittering records with the bat speak for themselves and I am confident that her illustrious career will inspire many girls in the country to not just take up this sport but also excel at it across many years,” Tania Mallick, head of women’s cricket said.

“As Javeria announces her retirement, we reflect on her remarkable career and services she has rendered for Pakistan cricket. We thank her for her untiring commitment and wish her all the success in her future endeavours.”

Javeria holds the record of being the second leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women’s team and is the only women’s cricketer from Pakistan to have scored over 2,000 runs in each format besides Bismah Maroof.

She represented Pakistan in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and in all eight T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023) held since its inception.

Javeria was also part of the Pakistan women’s team squad that won the Gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games held in China and South Korea, respectively.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
