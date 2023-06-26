MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC’s World Cricket Committee

Chair of the MCC World Cricket committee Mike Gatting, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee.”

Published : Jun 26, 2023 16:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In an international career spanning over two decades—the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats.
In an international career spanning over two decades—the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

In an international career spanning over two decades—the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, and Eoin Morgan have all joined the WCC, which is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world.

Goswami retired from the international cricket last year, and fittingly, her final game came at Lord’s in the One-Day International against England, where she was given a guard of honour when walking out to bat.

In an international career spanning over two decades—the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats.

Knight has captained England since 2016 and lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s only a year after taking on the role. The all-rounder has been one of the trailblazers for the women’s game in England, scoring over 5,000 international runs in white-ball cricket, and 705 runs in her 10 Test matches.

READ |Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat

Morgan is England’s all-time leading run scorer in ODI cricket with just shy of 7,000 runs. He also lifted the ICC Men’s World Cup trophy at the end of an unforgettable final against New Zealand in 2019. He was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC earlier this year and has also captained London Spirit in The Hundred.

Three further new members were added to the WCC in February of this year, when Clare Connor, Justin Langer and Graeme Smith joined ahead of the meeting in Dubai.

Related Topics

Jhulan Goswami /

Heather Knight /

Eoin Morgan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings for AUS vs ENG in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gardner shines Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
  5. India announces Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Gardner shines Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC’s World Cricket Committee
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
  4. The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s
    Reuters
  5. Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Mumbai cricket sources
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings for AUS vs ENG in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gardner shines Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
  5. India announces Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment