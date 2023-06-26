Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC’s World Cricket Committee

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, and Eoin Morgan have all joined the WCC, which is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world.

Goswami retired from the international cricket last year, and fittingly, her final game came at Lord’s in the One-Day International against England, where she was given a guard of honour when walking out to bat.

In an international career spanning over two decades—the second longest in women’s international cricket — Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats.

Knight has captained England since 2016 and lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s only a year after taking on the role. The all-rounder has been one of the trailblazers for the women’s game in England, scoring over 5,000 international runs in white-ball cricket, and 705 runs in her 10 Test matches.

Morgan is England’s all-time leading run scorer in ODI cricket with just shy of 7,000 runs. He also lifted the ICC Men’s World Cup trophy at the end of an unforgettable final against New Zealand in 2019. He was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC earlier this year and has also captained London Spirit in The Hundred.

Three further new members were added to the WCC in February of this year, when Clare Connor, Justin Langer and Graeme Smith joined ahead of the meeting in Dubai.