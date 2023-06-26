Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat

India international Ravi Bishnoi has moved on from Rajasthan and is set to feature for Gujarat in the upcoming domestic season.

Though the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) officials maintained that ‘nothing has been decided yet’, the young leg-spinner put up a picture of him in Gujarat colours on Instagram on Monday with a caption, “New beginnings...”

The Jodhpur-based spinner has featured in 10 T20Is and a solitary ODI for India so far, and proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants, claiming 16 wickets.

Though being one of the sought-after bowlers in the IPL, Bishnoi did not get enough opportunities for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy last season and had to warm the bench even as the State side played a couple of games in Jodhpur - his home town

While Bishnoi was not available for a comment, sources in the know of things confirmed that limited opportunities forced the young cricketer to take the decision of moving on from Rajasthan.

He is currently in Ahmedabad at the pre-season camp of Gujarat. This time around, the Gujarat team will be coached by former India international Ramesh Powar.

Bishnoi has made his mark in international cricket and was part of the India U-19 team that reached the final of the World Cup in 2020 before going down to Bangladesh in the final.