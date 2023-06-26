MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat

Though the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) officials maintained that ‘nothing has been decided yet’, the young leg-spinner put up a picture of him in Gujarat colours on Instagram on Monday with a caption, “New beginnings.”

Published : Jun 26, 2023 14:00 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Ravi Bishnoi during a training session. (File Photo)
Ravi Bishnoi during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Ravi Bishnoi during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

India international Ravi Bishnoi has moved on from Rajasthan and is set to feature for Gujarat in the upcoming domestic season.

Though the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) officials maintained that ‘nothing has been decided yet’, the young leg-spinner put up a picture of him in Gujarat colours on Instagram on Monday with a caption, “New beginnings...”

The Jodhpur-based spinner has featured in 10 T20Is and a solitary ODI for India so far, and proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants, claiming 16 wickets.

Though being one of the sought-after bowlers in the IPL, Bishnoi did not get enough opportunities for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy last season and had to warm the bench even as the State side played a couple of games in Jodhpur - his home town

While Bishnoi was not available for a comment, sources in the know of things confirmed that limited opportunities forced the young cricketer to take the decision of moving on from Rajasthan.

He is currently in Ahmedabad at the pre-season camp of Gujarat. This time around, the Gujarat team will be coached by former India international Ramesh Powar.

Bishnoi has made his mark in international cricket and was part of the India U-19 team that reached the final of the World Cup in 2020 before going down to Bangladesh in the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ravi Bishnoi /

IPL 2023 /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 LIVE Score: England needs 152, Australia 5 wickets away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Reuters
  4. The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
  2. The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s
    Reuters
  3. Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Mumbai cricket sources
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
    PTI
  5. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 LIVE Score: England needs 152, Australia 5 wickets away from win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Reuters
  4. The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment