MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup

Williamson said he was making progress but ensuring the knee mended properly was his overriding priority ahead of getting back on the pitch at the World Cup in India in October and November.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 11:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kane Williamson being carried off the field after the premier batsman suffered a knee injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.
Kane Williamson being carried off the field after the premier batsman suffered a knee injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

Kane Williamson being carried off the field after the premier batsman suffered a knee injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Kane Williamson has not given up on playing a part in New Zealand’s 50 overs World Cup campaign but said he was taking his recovery from a right knee injury on a week-to-week basis.

The elite top-order batsman suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and underwent surgery in early April.

Williamson said he was making progress but ensuring the knee mended properly was his overriding priority ahead of getting back on the pitch at the World Cup in India in October and November.

“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” he said on Monday.

“I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it probably can become a little bit daunting.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate.”

Williamson’s batting helped New Zealand to the final of both the 2015 World Cup in Australia and the 2019 edition, where it lost to host England in a dramatic Super Over.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 6,554 ODI runs and is New Zealand captain in both short formats, said any training he was doing was “elementary” at the moment and he looked forward to getting back into the nets.

“Probably more for sanity and changing things up ... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training,” he said.

“Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

2023 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Wrexham’s Hollywood owners join group buying into Alpine F1
    Reuters
  3. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as India’s chief national rifle coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite, says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar targets Paris 2024 qualification
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Kapil Dev and Co. ring in 40th anniversary of 1983 World Cup triumph with private get-together in Mumbai
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. TNPL: Life comes full circle for Natarajan with first match in hometown Salem
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets for Kent in first innings against Northamptonshire
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL 2023: Sudharsan’s purple patch continues as Kovai Kings beat Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Wrexham’s Hollywood owners join group buying into Alpine F1
    Reuters
  3. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as India’s chief national rifle coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite, says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar targets Paris 2024 qualification
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment