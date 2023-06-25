Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets for Kent in first innings against Northamptonshire

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in his second outing for Kent during the Day 1 of the County Championship first division game against Northamptonshire at the County Ground on Sunday.

Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter’s decision to bat first backfired when the duo of Wes Agar and Arshdeep notched up quicks wicket to leave the side three down under 50 inside 11 overs.

Arshdeep started the proceedings for Kent with the new ball and began with a maiden. Agar dismissed opener Ricardo Vasconcelos on a seven-ball duck in the fourth over to give Kent its first breakthrough.

Arshdeep then followed it up in the fifth over to dispatch the other opener, Emilio Gay, caught by captain Jack Leaning on 15 to have his first scalp of the match. Building on a tight start, the left-armer removed skipper Procter on seven in the 11th over.

Sam Whiteman and Rob Keogh added 62 for the fourth wicket before Whiteman fell on 40 off Agar.

Agar trapped Keogh in front of wickets on 97 and registered a five-wicket haul to bundle Northamptonshire out on 237 in 64.2 overs.

Arshdeep finished with figures of 15-1-56-2 while Hamidullah Qadri took the remaining three wickets.

The 24-year-old took four wickets in his County debut against Surrey in a losing cause where Surrey chased down a target of 501 runs to record the ninth highest first-class run chase.

Navdeep Saini features for Worcestershire

Arshdeep’s fellow India seamer Navdeep Saini is also featuring in a match in the second division of the County Championship for Worcestershire, which is facing Derbyshire. Navdeep remained unbeaten on zero off 13 balls as Worcestershire was bundled for 237 in the first innings at home.

The 30-year-old then made an impressive start with the ball, cleaning up Derbyshire opener Harry Came for one in his first over with the new ball.