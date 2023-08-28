MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jimmy Neesham to skip England T20 series

Neesham had been scheduled to stay on in Britain after taking part in The Hundred for the four-match series, which begins on Wednesday in Durham.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 08:52 IST , WELLINGTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
James Neesham in action in The Hundred.
James Neesham in action in The Hundred. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

James Neesham in action in The Hundred. | Photo Credit: Reuters

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham will skip New Zealand’s T20 series against England to return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Monday.

Neesham had been scheduled to stay on in Britain after taking part in The Hundred for the four-match series, which begins on Wednesday in Durham.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023 will test bowlers’ readiness for 50-over cricket: Wasim Akram

Cole McConchie, who was supposed to go back to New Zealand after playing in the warm-up wins against Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, will replace Neesham in the squad. “We fully support Jimmy’s decision to return home early,” coach Gary Stead said in a news release. “The birth of a child is a special time and we are a family environment.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jimmy Neesham /

New Zealand /

England /

The Hundred /

Durham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  2. Asia Cup: From Kohli’s 183 to Harbhajan’s winning six - top five India vs Pakistan matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Pakistan captain and ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges, says lawyer
    Reuters
  4. Williamson given two weeks to prove World Cup fitness: New Zealand coach Stead
    AFP
  5. Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment