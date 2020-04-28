Cricket Cricket Joe Root reveals Ellen DeGeneres sledges On a BBC Radio 1 show, Joe Root spoke of being sledged with Ellen DeGeneres jibes. AFP LONDON 28 April, 2020 21:56 IST Uncanny or as different as chalk and cheese? Do you think England skipper Joe Root and Emmy Award-winning American TV host, Ellen DeGeneres. AFP LONDON 28 April, 2020 21:56 IST Even the captain of the England cricket team can't escape the bullies. Joe Root revealed that he had been sledged during his cricket career for looking like American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.Sledging, the practice where a fielding side verbally abuses a batsman to disturb his concentration, can take many forms.But Root said he understood what had led opponents to come up with the unusual jibe.“I've been called Ellen DeGeneres on a number of occasions over the course of my career,” Root told BBC Radio 1.READ: Mark Wood: Coronavirus has burst the bubble in which sportspersons exist “I think there's a likeness there.”With the start of the English cricket season suspended until July at the earliest because of the coronavirus, Root, 29, appeared on the pop music station to select some of his favourite records.He opted for 'Mardy Bum' by the Arctic Monkeys and 'She Moves In Her Own Way' by the Kooks as his opening two 'Mancave Anthems'.His choices also included 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to England star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos