IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Joe Root goes off field with finger injury

All-rounder Joe Root went off the field during the third day of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam, the side confirmed on Sunday.
“Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of day three. The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field,” the team said in a statement.
