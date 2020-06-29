Cricket Cricket Root set to miss opening Test against Windies, Stokes to lead England England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child. PTI London 29 June, 2020 19:52 IST Joe Root has thrown his weight behind Stokes for being the interim captain. - AP Photo PTI London 29 June, 2020 19:52 IST England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child.Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team for the first time in Root’s absence.The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Aegeas Bowl in Southampton from July 8 and Root’s wife is due around the same time.Root has thrown his weight behind the all-rounder for being the interim captain, describing him as a “natural leader“. West Indies players to wear Black Lives Matter logo against England “He’s very well equipped to do a fantastic job for us,” Root told the BBC.Root is also a doubtful starter for the second Test as the skipper will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation before joining the team.Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles had said the board hopes to allow players to leave and re-enter the team “bubble” during the series, including Root. The series, which will be played in ‘bio-secure’ venues, will mark the resumption of cricket after a three-month long coronavirus hiatus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos