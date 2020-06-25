Cricket Cricket Archer to join England training after negative COVID-19 test Jofra Archer delayed linking up with his England team mates as he underwent a precautionary test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Reuters 25 June, 2020 19:40 IST Jofra Archer delayed underwent a precautionary test after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. - Getty Images Reuters 25 June, 2020 19:40 IST Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England's training squad ahead of its three-Test series against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.Archer delayed linking up with his team mates as he underwent a precautionary test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend.“Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at the Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group,” the ECB said on Twitter.The ECB said on Wednesday that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.The first Test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos