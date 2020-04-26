Jofra Archer finds missing World Cup 2019 winner's medal in guest bedroom

England fast bowler Jofra Archer on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that he had found his missing World Cup 2019 winner's medal while "randomly searching the guest bedroom."

The Barbados-born quick, asked Saturday about where his medal was now, told BBC Radio: “I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.

“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020

“I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already.”

Last year saw the Sussex quick establish himself on the global stage as he helped England win its first men's 50-over global title, with Archer's 20 wickets at 23.05 the most taken by any member of the champions' squad.

The 25-year-old, who only made his international debut in 2019, was also given the daunting responsibility of bowling the Super Over in the final at Lord's.

Archer, however, held his nerve brilliantly as England edged out New Zealand in a thrilling finish decided on boundary countback after the teams' scores were level after both regulation play and cricket's answer to 'extra time'.

(With inputs from AFP)