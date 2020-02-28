Cricket Cricket Injured Rabada ruled out of Australia, India series South African bowler Kagiso Rabada suffered a groin strain during the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday. AFP Paarl, South Africa 28 February, 2020 23:55 IST Team medical officer that Rabada had suffered a “significant” strain which would need about four weeks to heal. - AFP AFP Paarl, South Africa 28 February, 2020 23:55 IST South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Australia, starting in Paarl on Saturday, as well as a short tour of India next month.Rabada suffered a groin strain during the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday.ALSO READ| Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Maroof ruled out due to injury Team medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra said on Friday that Rabada had suffered a “significant” strain which would need about four weeks to heal.South Africa plays three one-day matches against Australia, ending on March 7, and will then fly to India for three more matches between March 12 and 18. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos