Kieron Pollard becomes first cricketer to play 500 T20s

The first T20 International between Sri Lanka and West Indies is Kieron Pollard's 500th match in the format.

IANS Pallekele 04 March, 2020 21:49 IST

Playing his 500th match in the format, Kieron Pollard brought up 10,000 T20 runs. - AFP

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches when he took the field against Sri Lanka for the first T20I here.

Pollard was congratulated by his team-mates on his landmark day before the start of the T20I and was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.

The jersey had the all-rounder's name at the back along with the number 500.

Dwayne Bravo is second in the list with 453 matches under his belt so far.

Chris Gayle is at the third spot in the list as he has featured in 404 T20 matches.