South Africa loses Bavuma for remainder of Australia ODI series

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury.

Bavuma played in a 74-run win over Australia in Paarl on Saturday after missing the T20 series due to a hamstring strain sustained while fielding against England.

Cricket South Africa revealed ahead of the second ODI in Bloemfontein that the 29-year-old will play no further part as the Proteas eye a series win over Aaron Finch's side.

Rassie van der Dussen was drafted in as cover, but JJ Smuts took Bavuma's place in the side at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

Bavuma is due to fly out to India on Sunday for a three-match ODI series.