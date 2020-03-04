Cricket Cricket South Africa loses Bavuma for remainder of Australia ODI series Temba Bavuma will play no further part in the ODI series against Australia, but will fly out to face India this weekend. Peter Thompson 04 March, 2020 17:46 IST South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma - Getty Images Peter Thompson 04 March, 2020 17:46 IST South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury.Bavuma played in a 74-run win over Australia in Paarl on Saturday after missing the T20 series due to a hamstring strain sustained while fielding against England.Cricket South Africa revealed ahead of the second ODI in Bloemfontein that the 29-year-old will play no further part as the Proteas eye a series win over Aaron Finch's side.Rassie van der Dussen was drafted in as cover, but JJ Smuts took Bavuma's place in the side at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.Bavuma is due to fly out to India on Sunday for a three-match ODI series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos