South Africa to host 2022 Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa will host the Women's T20 World Cup in 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

Since the 2007 men's World Twenty20, South Africa will for the first time host an ICC tournament. Moreover, being the host the Proteas would by default qualify for the tournament along with the top seven countries — as per the ICC Team Rankings by November 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa has made it to the semifinals after remaining unbeaten with three wins from as many matches and the last league fixture against the West Indies being washed out on Tuesday.

The Proteas finished top of Group B and will meet Australia in the semifinal and in the other last-four clash India meets England.