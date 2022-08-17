KKR appoints Chandrakant Pandit as new head coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has announced Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

Accepting the new challenge, Chandrakant Pandit said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

Post his retirement as a cricketer in 2000-01, Chandrakant Pandit found his true calling in coaching. Over the last two decades, Pandit has been the head coach of six Ranji-winning teams with three different State units.