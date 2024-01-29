MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of second Test; Sarfaraz Khan added to squad

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 16:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test match.
India’s batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test match. | Photo Credit: PTI

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of India’s second Test match against England, to be played in Visakhapatnam from February 2.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad, the BCCI said in a statement, while Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps. Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar were added to India’s squad..

Saransh Jain was named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for its third match against England Lions.

INDIA SQUAD FOR 2ND TEST
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

