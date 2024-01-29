IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of second Test; Sarfaraz Khan added to squad

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of India’s second Test match against England, to be played in Visakhapatnam from February 2.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad, the BCCI said in a statement, while Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps. Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar were added to India’s squad..

Saransh Jain was named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for its third match against England Lions.