IND vs ENG: Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct after collision with Ollie Pope

Jasprit Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to a collision and inappropriate physical contact.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 15:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope during England’s second innings during the first test.
Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope during England’s second innings during the first test. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope during England’s second innings during the first test. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday.

During 81st over of England’s second innings, Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to a collision and inappropriate physical contact.

Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Bumrah’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Bumrah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: This is the best victory since I’ve taken over, says Ben Stokes after 1st Test win

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

ICC /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Ollie Pope /

ICC Code of Conduct

