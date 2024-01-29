MagazineBuy Print

ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Super Six fixtures, schedule, teams, live streaming info

Super Six fixtures will take place from January 30 across four venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 15:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India U19 team in action during the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.
India U19 team in action during the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

India U19 team in action during the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. | Photo Credit: ICC

Fixtures in the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 were confirmed on Sunday following the conclusion of the last round of group stage matches.

The top three teams in Groups A and D combine, as well as the top three sides in Groups B and C, creating two groups of six where the top two sides in each will progress to the semi-finals.

India and Pakistan topped Groups A and D respectively, and they will be joined by fellow qualifiers Bangladesh, Ireland, Nepal and New Zealand to form the first group.

The second group will feature the top teams in Groups B and C – South Africa and Australia – joined by England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Teams carry points, wins & net run rate earned against their fellow qualifying teams into their respective Super Six groups, and will each play two further matches before the semi-finalists are determined.

Super Six fixtures will take place from Tuesday 30 January to Saturday 3 February across four venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni – the venue which will host the semi-finals and final.

ALSO READ: Confident India looks to continue momentum against New Zealand in Super Six match

Among the standout fixtures in the Super Six stage are defending champions India v New Zealand in Bloemfontein on 30 January, Australia v England in Kimberley on 31 January and Pakistan v Bangladesh in Benoni on 3 February.

Outside of the Super Six stage, teams that failed to qualify will also face-off at Willowmoore Park, with USA v Afghanistan held on 31 January, and Scotland v Namibia taking place on 1 February before their tournament ends.

Fixtures (all matches to start at 10:00am local time)
Tuesday 30 January:
India v New Zealand -  Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Sri Lanka v West Indies -  Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
Pakistan v Ireland -  JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Wednesday 31 January:
Nepal v Bangladesh -  Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Australia v England -  Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Zimbabwe v South Africa -  JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
USA v Afghanistan -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Thursday 1 February:
Scotland v Namibia -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Friday 2 February:
India v Nepal -  Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
West Indies v Australia -  Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
South Africa v Sri Lanka -  JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Saturday 3 February:
Pakistan v Bangladesh -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
New Zealand v Ireland -  Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
England v Zimbabwe -  JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Tuesday 6 February:
Semi-final 1 - AD1 v BC2 -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Thursday 8 February:
Semi-final 2 - BC1 v AD2 -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Sunday 11 February:
Final -  Willowmoore Park, Benoni
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The matches can also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

