Kohli surpasses Dhoni for most matches as India Test captain

Virat Kohli surpassed M.S. Dhoni for most matches as India Test captain on Saturday. Dhoni led India in 60 Tests. The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is Kohli's 61st Test as the leader of the Test side.

Kohli, however, is yet to win an ICC title. The last ICC tournament India won was the 2013 Champions Trophy, when Dhoni was the captain. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, India lost in the semifinal. It then lost to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. In the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand pipped Kohli's India in the semifinal.

Kohli would be hoping for a payback in Southampton.