Kohli misses South Africa Test as outside noise grows

So Virat Kohli will not be playing his 100th Test in South Africa after all.

Coach Rahul Dravid, on Sunday, had been eloquent in defending the India captain for the manner he led the team, connected with the boys and kept them insulated from all the chatter around him.

Dravid also spoke about celebrating Kohli’s 100th Test, at Cape Town, and added the Indian captain will be presented before the media ahead of the match.

Kohli has not interacted with the press even once on this tour.

Under the circumstances, it was a shock when K.L. Rahul walked out for the toss with Dean Elgar in Johannesburg.

Rahul said Kohli had a “back spasm.” After the second Test got underway, a release arrived from the BCCI read, “Team India captain Virat Kohli had a spasm in his upper back this morning. He won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa.”

It is “this morning,” that raises some doubts. It normally would be incredibly hard to keep Kohli away from an overseas Test, particularly when he has an opportunity to achieve a historic feat; India winning its first Test series on South African soil.

He eats, sleeps and breathes for moments of success overseas, and is incredibly passionate about it.

Could a back spasm, “on the morning” of the match, keep him out? He has played with pain in the past. There is a medical team around him that could help “manage” his discomfort.

And batsmen handle these types of fitness issues much better than a paceman.

This said, didn’t Jasprit Bumrah, named vice-captain for the Test, bowl after injuring his ankle during the first Test?

Sources reveal Kohli had been “hurt” by all the talk about him, the latest being remarks by selector Chetan Sharma.

But then, it was Kohli who opened Pandora’s box when he, just ahead of departure to India, spoke of a lack of communication when removed as the ODI skipper.

Once he said that, there was bound to be a reaction. Soon, all these `talks’ were swirling around him.

Kohli no longer is the all-powerful figure he was once in Indian cricket, someone who could even force a legend such as Anil Kumble out as coach.

Mentally, beneath all the layers for public consumption, how is he handling his latest position in the Indian cricketing hierarchy?

We might never know the complete reason for Kohli missing the second Test. Only he knows the truth.