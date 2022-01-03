Kohli misses second Test at Wanderers with back spasm, KL Rahul to lead India

K.L. Rahul will lead Team India at the Wanderers in the absence of regular Test captain Virat Kohli, who was ruled out with an upper back spasm. Rahul became the 34th Test player to lead India. Hanuma Vihari replaced Kohli in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of selection for the second Test owing to a stomach bug.

"Every Indian player dreams to captain his country. Really looking forward to this," Rahul said at the toss. "We will look to put some runs on the board and put the opposition under pressure. Hanuma Vihari comes in for Virat. No other change."

Rahul has captained in only one first class match - India A v England Lions in Mysore in 2019.

Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test at Johannesburg.