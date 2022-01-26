Sri Lanka’s Mendis, Gunathilaka back from suspension for Australia series

Top-order batters Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka returned from their suspensions to make Sri Lanka’s 20-member squad for its limited-overs tour of Australia, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

The duo, along with Niroshan Dickwella, were suspended last year for breaching the team’s bio-bubble anti-coronavirus protocols during their tour of England in July. Their suspensions were lifted earlier this month and Mendis and Gunathilaka were included in the Dasun Shanaka-led squad which will play five Twenty20 matches in Australia across three venues in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

According to a report in the Island newspaper, former paceman Lasith Malinga will join the squad as its fast bowling coach for the tour.

Sri Lanka is without a head coach since Mickey Arthur’s two-year stint ended last month, and the newspaper said Englishman Paul Farbrace would succeed him ahead of the team’s India tour in February-March.

Australia has rested opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitch Marsh from its 16-member squad for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 11.

Rumesh Ratnayake appointed interim coach Rumesh Ratnayake has been appointed as the interim coach of the national team for Sri Lanka's tour of Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Wednesday. Ratnayake will not travel to Australia with the team but will join before the first T20I. He is currently in self-isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19. - Team Sportstar