Lanka Premier League draft: Kandy picks Gayle, Malinga joins Galle

Colombo Kings picked Angelo Mathews, Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell in the Lanka Premier League Player’s Draft on Monday. Mathews is the ‘local icon’ in the team, while du Plessis and Russell are the two overseas icons.

The franchise, which will be coached by Dav Whatmore, also picked two Indian cricketers - Manvinder Bisla and Manpreet Gony - for the tournament.

Among others, Kandy Tuskers picked up Kushal Janith as the ‘local icon’ while Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett were picked as the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne.

Galle Gladiators has Lasith Malinga as the local icon, while Shahid Afridi and Colin Ingram are the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Moin Khan.

Dashun Shanka is the local icon for Dambulla Hawks, while David Miller and Carlos Brathwaite are the overseas signing. The Hawks team will be coached by Jon Lewis. Jaffna Stallions has Thisara Perera as the Local Icon and Dawid Malan and Wanindu Hasaranga as the overseas signing.

The draft was held online and in attendance during the draft were IPG CEO Anil Mohan, SLC VP Ravin Wickramaratne, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, franchisee owners and head coaches of each teams.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title.