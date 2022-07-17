LPL 2022 Postponed due to current economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The Lanka Premier League 2022 has been postponed immediately because of the country’s economic condition at the moment, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Sunday.

The tournament was scheduled to happen from August 1-22, 2022.

#SriLanka | Sri Lanka's President #GotabayaRajapaksa fled his official residence shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, stormed and overran the compound.

— The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 9, 2022

In a statement by SLC, it said “This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.”