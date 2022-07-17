Cricket

LPL 2022 Postponed due to current economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The Lanka Premier League 2022 was scheduled to happen from August 1-22 this year.

Team Sportstar
17 July, 2022 17:25 IST
Security personel stand guard outside the Parliament building, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Security personel stand guard outside the Parliament building, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Lanka Premier League 2022 has been postponed immediately because of the country’s economic condition at the moment, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Sunday.

The tournament was scheduled to happen from August 1-22, 2022.

In a statement by SLC, it said “This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.”

