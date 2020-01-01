Cricket Cricket Malinga to lead Sri Lanka in T20Is against India, injured Nuwan Pradeep misses out Pradeep, who was initially named in the squad, suffered an injury during a practice session, and has been ruled out of the tour to India. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 January, 2020 17:41 IST Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka. - AP Photo Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 January, 2020 17:41 IST An injured Nuwan Pradeep will be replaced by Kasun Rajitha for Sri Lanka’s tour to India. The side will be led by the seasoned Lasith Malinga for the three-match T20I series, which begins in Guwahati from Sunday.Pradeep, who was initially named in the squad, suffered an injury during a practice session, and has been ruled out of the tour -- Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.After a slight delay, Sri Lanka’s minister of education, sports and youth affairs, Dullas Alahapperuma, approved a 16-member squad, which features Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews among others.After its long tour to Pakistan, Sri Lanka will be playing a shorter series against India. While Guwahati will be hosting the tournament opener, Indore and Pune will host the other two games.The squadLasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.