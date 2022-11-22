Liam Livingstone withdraws from BBL 2022-23 due to workload concerns

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has pulled out of the Big Bash League due to workload concerns. Livingstone was the first player picked by Melbourne Renegades in August and was the most sought-after player in the draft.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we won’t have Liam as part of our team this summer, but we understand his decision,” Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

“Liam is a fantastic cricketer and there’s a reason we used our first pick in the draft to select him. Since then, his schedule has changed with added international duties and we wish him the best as he pushes for a Test debut.

“We know Liam had been looking forward to working with our head coach, David Saker, and playing for our club. Hopefully, we can make that happen in the coming seasons.

“We have been in regular communication with Liam and his management over the last couple of months, which has allowed us to execute a plan that is best for the Renegades for this season.”

The Renegades will begin their BBL campaign on December 15 against the Brisbane Heat in Cairns, with their first home game on December 18 against the Thunder at Marvel Stadium.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is also likely to miss most of the BBL after breaking his leg in a freak accident on November 12.