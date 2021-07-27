Bangladesh' Liton Das ruled out Australia T20I series

Bangladesh will miss the services of batter Liton Das for the Twenty20 series against Australia next month after he breached Covid-19 protocols, by leaving the bio-secure zone, the board confirmed on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that Liton had not returned with the team, after leaving the bio-secure zone in Zimbabwe on Monday and mixing with the community, as a result putting himself out of contention for selection for the T20I series.

"Liton left the bio-secure zone in Zimbabwe on Monday. If he had returned with the team, he would have been available for selection. Since he left the team early and mixed with the community, he cannot be considered for the series," Chowdhury told AFP.

"Our agreed protocol with Australia is that a player has to be in a bio-secure zone at least 10 days before the series," he added.

He is the second player to be ruled out of the series after Mushfiqur Rahim was excused for personal reasons.

He added that attempts were made to reduce the period to eight days to try and include Rahim, but Australia’s medical team did not agree.

The Australian team is expected to arrive on Wednesday and will stay in the same hotel as Bangladesh and match officials. The Twenty20 series starts from August 3 at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium in Dhaka.