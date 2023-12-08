MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB

The ECB had announced a life ban on Vincent in 2014 after the disgraced player admitted he was a “cheat” and had shamed his country and the sport by fixing matches.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 22:10 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo - Lou Vincent during a Twenty20 match between Otago and Auckland.
File Photo - Lou Vincent during a Twenty20 match between Otago and Auckland. | Photo Credit: TEAUKURA MOETAUA/Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo - Lou Vincent during a Twenty20 match between Otago and Auckland. | Photo Credit: TEAUKURA MOETAUA/Getty Images

Ex-New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent said he was grateful to have his life ban for match fixing relaxed by England’s cricket board (ECB) on Friday, which will allow him to be involved in domestic cricket.

The ECB had announced a life ban on Vincent in 2014 after the disgraced player admitted he was a “cheat” and had shamed his country and the sport by fixing matches.

Vincent had pleaded guilty to 18 breaches of the board’s anti-corruption regulations in three matches in England and had accepted the ban which barred him from playing or coaching in any form of recognised cricket.

ALSO READ: Raza stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe win thriller against Ireland

However, the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission said the decision to relax the ban was reached after considering the circumstances of his case along with his “full and frank admissions and disclosures” and his “total cooperation” with the authorities.

“I made a terrible mistake many years ago which I’ll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused,” Vincent, 45, said in a statement.

“Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity.”

Vincent, who played 23 tests and more than 100 one-day internationals for New Zealand, had been investigated for being involved in attempting to manipulate 12 matches in five countries between 2008 and 2012.

He pleaded guilty to offences relating to two matches he played for English county Sussex in August 2011 - a Twenty20 contest against Lancashire and a 40-over clash with Kent - besides another T20 match between Lancashire and Durham in 2008

Related Topics

ECB /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  2. I-League 2023-24 points table: Mohammedan SC continues on top after draw against Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: PP 16-6 UM, Puneri leads over Mumba in second half, Naveen, Ashu shine as Dabang Delhi beats Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam halts Mohammedan Sporting’s chariot of victory with 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, T20s: South Africa’s Ngidi ruled out of India Twenty20 series
    Reuters
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for a place in quarters
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. England withdraws Emma from one-off women’s Test against India
    PTI
  5. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  2. I-League 2023-24 points table: Mohammedan SC continues on top after draw against Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: PP 16-6 UM, Puneri leads over Mumba in second half, Naveen, Ashu shine as Dabang Delhi beats Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam halts Mohammedan Sporting’s chariot of victory with 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment