South Africa's Ngidi out of Netherlands ODIs due to positive COVID test

Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday that fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has dropped out of its three-match One Day International series against the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fellow bowler Lizaad Williams is also out because of a rib muscle strain with Junior Dala called up to the squad as a replacement, a statement added.

South Africa is already weakened for its first ODI series against the Dutch after resting six first-choice players involved in the T20 World Cup 2021 earlier this month, including captain Temba Bavuma.

Also not taking part are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen. The team is being captained by Keshav Maharaj.

The first ODI is on Friday at Centurion, followed by matches on Sunday and on December 1.