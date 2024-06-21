MagazineBuy Print

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 to remain in Bengaluru, to begin on August 15

For this year’s Maharaja Trophy, teams will be allowed to retain a certain number of players, details of which will emerge in due course. A player auction will then be conducted to finalise the rosters.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 22:32 IST , BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
File photo | KSCA President Roger Binny, and other office bearers, unveiling the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 16, 2022.
File photo | KSCA President Roger Binny, and other office bearers, unveiling the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.
infoIcon

File photo | KSCA President Roger Binny, and other office bearers, unveiling the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will be held from August 15 to September 1, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced on Friday.

And like last time, the six-team franchise T20 tournament will be held entirely in the State capital, depriving passionate fans from cities like Hubballi and Mysuru from catching a glimpse of their favourite teams and stars.

According to Shavir Tarapore, joint secretary, KSCA, the decision was necessitated by the advance of the Southwest monsoon, and the presence of the state-of-the-art drainage system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium which will ensure minimum stoppage of play.

“Of course, the broadcasters (Star Sports) also have a big role to play and they wanted it here,” Tarapore added. It is to be noted that 2024 will only be the third time in 11 editions that KSCA’s flagship T20 tournament will be confined to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

To a pointed question whether the KSCA was prioritising the franchise game when league cricket — in a departure from the past — was yet to start, Tarapore clarified that matches in the first three divisions would be beginning from June 29.

For this year’s Maharaja Trophy, teams will be allowed to retain a certain number of players, details of which will emerge in due course. A player auction will then be conducted to finalise the rosters.

Indian cricket legend EAS Prasanna, who was in attendance at the media briefing on Friday, hoped that the event would provide a good platform for aspiring cricketers from the State.

