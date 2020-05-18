Cricket Cricket Jayawardene questions Sri Lanka's plan to build largest cricket stadium Sri Lanka currently boasts of eight international stadiums in Kandy, Galle, Colombo, Hambantota, Dambulla, Pallekele and Moratuwa. PTI Colombo 18 May, 2020 14:03 IST Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene questioned Sri Lanka government’s plan to build the country’s largest cricket stadium in Homagama. - Reuters PTI Colombo 18 May, 2020 14:03 IST Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has questioned the Sri Lanka government’s plan to build the country’s largest cricket stadium in Homagama, saying even the existing infrastructure is not used enough right now.The government, in collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket, on Sunday announced its plans of constructing the country’s largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 and spread over 26 acre in Diyagama, Homagama.“We don’t even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have ... Do we need another one? Jayawardene wrote on his twitter handle.The site was visited by a delegation led by SLC president Shammi Silva and Information Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena.The stadium, which will have floodlight facilities, is to be completed within three years.“We think this will cost us around USD 30 to 40 million,” Silva said.Sri Lanka currently boasts of eight international stadiums in Kandy, Galle, Colombo, Hambantota, Dambulla, Pallekele and Moratuwa. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos