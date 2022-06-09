Markram tests positive for Covid ahead of T20I series opener

South Africa batter Aiden Markram has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the T20I series opener against India in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid," Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed at the toss.

Even though the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in a few States, the series is set to be played without a bio-bubble and hard quarantine.

Debutant Tristan Stubbs, who featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, was named in the playing XI.