Cricket

Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes

Steve Smith hit a phenomenal 774 from seven innings in England four years ago at an average of more than 110 in the drawn series, starting with twin hundreds in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Reuters
SYDNEY 19 May, 2023 11:46 IST
SYDNEY 19 May, 2023 11:46 IST
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia share some banter during the warm up on day one of the First Test match between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba on December 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia share some banter during the warm up on day one of the First Test match between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba on December 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Bradley Kanaris

Steve Smith hit a phenomenal 774 from seven innings in England four years ago at an average of more than 110 in the drawn series, starting with twin hundreds in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Marnus Labuschagne warned England that tweaks “freakish” Australian teammate Steve Smith has made to his batting mean he is as dangerous as when he dominated the 2019 Ashes.

Smith hit a phenomenal 774 from seven innings in England four years ago at an average of more than 110 in the drawn series, starting with twin hundreds in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Also Read
Kohli not interested in ‘fancy shots’ with WTC final looming

Since then, the veteran has made technical changes to his game which Labuschagne told The Sydney Morning Herald should worry hosts England ahead of the start of the Ashes next month.

“If you look at how he batted this summer against the West Indies and South Africa, compared to how he batted in the Ashes in 2019, they’re two polar opposite methods of batting,” the top-ranked Test batsman said in comments published Friday.

“He has that freakish ability that he can find ways to have success regardless of how he plays.”

Labuschagne, who is preparing for the Ashes with a stint at county club Glamorgan, said the key difference was Smith’s stance, which had gone from “really open” to “a lot more side on”.

“You can see why his Twenty20 game has gone through the roof with some of those technical changes. It’s certainly helped him with his power and his swing. He took the mickey this summer in the white-ball stuff,” he added.

Also Read
IPL 2023: ‘Don’t care what anyone says on outside,’ says Kohli after smashing a hundred

“It just shows he can bat both those ways and have ample success. And knowing Steve he’s made sure he works out what he feels is the best method to score runs here in England.”

Smith, who averages nearly 60 in his 16 Tests in England, is warming up for the five-match series with Sussex. He was 68 not out overnight against Labuschagne’s Glamorgan.

Smith said this month that winning a series in England was high on his “bucket list”, admitting that it could be his last chance.

“Potentially. I mean, I’m 34 in just under a month. I’m not sure I’ll be back. We’ll see,” he said.

One England player he won’t have to face is paceman Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture to his right elbow.

Labuschagne called it “a massive blow” for England, praising Archer as “phenomenal”.

“Everyone knows that he can bowl fast, but I think what doesn’t get talked enough about is his actual skill and his ability to swing and seam the ball,” he said.

The first Test starts at Edgbaston on June 16. Ahead of that, Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Kohli’s century powers RCB to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: Rossouw, Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings; match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Mohsin Khan: I had left all hope of playing cricket after heart surgery

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us