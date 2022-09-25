Cricket

MCC statement says India-England WODI ending “unusual” but “properly officiated”

Team Sportstar
25 September, 2022 19:14 IST
Charlie Dean of England reacts after being run out by Deepti Sharma of India to claim victory during the 3rd Royal London ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 24, 2022, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s decision to run-out England’s Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end has met with contrasting opinions in the cricketing fraternity after India clinched a win by 16 runs at Lords for a 3-0 series whitewash.

While some have branded that Sharma’s way of ending the match was “against the spirit of the game”, many have argued that it is perfectly within the laws and there is nothing wrong with what Sharma did.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has announced amendments this year to move “Being run out at the non-strikers end from Law 41 Unfair Play to Law 38 Run Out”. This change will formally come into effect on 1 October 2022. ,

In the light of the run-out incident at the third ODI between India and England at Lords, MCC issued a statement where it said, “Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.”

Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.

—  Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)

It further said, “The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.”

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.”

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.”

MCC, in its message, advised all the non-strikers to “remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.”

