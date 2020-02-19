Mashrafe Mortaza set to return for Zimbabwe series

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza is set to return for the three-match series against Zimbabwe starting March 1 in Sylhet. This will be his last series as captain.

The 36-year-old has been the rock of Bangladesh’s bowling department for close to two decades. But his struggle with the knee led to frequent entries and exits. He often bowled in pain. The right-arm medium pacer with 266 ODI wickets last played in the Cricket World Cup 2019 game against Pakistan on July 5. He missed the Sri Lanka series due to injury.

Also Read | Zimbabwe looking forward to B'desh challenge - Taylor

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan has indicated the board’s plan to rope in a new ODI captain keeping the next World Cup in mind.

Mashrafe, however, can continue as a player if he is fit.