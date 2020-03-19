Cricket Cricket Injury forces Matthew Wade to pull pin on Somerset Matthew Wade was scheduled to pad-up for the first half of the English summer, but Cricket Australia has told to him to recuperate instead. PTI Sydney 19 March, 2020 11:10 IST Matthew Wade has been advised to rest his injured knee. - Getty Images PTI Sydney 19 March, 2020 11:10 IST Big-hitting Australian batsman Matthew Wade on Thursday abandoned plans to play with English county side Somerset after being advised to rest an injured knee.The 32-year-old had been scheduled to pad-up for the first half of the English summer, but said Cricket Australia had told to him to recuperate.READ | The Test review: Sandpapergate to Ashes glory and everything in between “It’s a big blow,” said Wade, who is a regular in the Australian Test team. “I was looking forward to the challenge of playing county cricket... but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team, regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn’t be in a position to join Somerset.”The county season is due to start on April 12, but the coronavirus epidemic may force it to be postponed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos