Maxwell, Wade make Australia ODI, T20 squads for South Africa tour

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and batsman Matthew Wade have been selected for Australia's limited overs squads for the tour of South Africa, starting on February 21.

The teams will play three T20Is followed by a three-match ODI series.

Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott are the other returning players while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), misses out.

Maxwell had taken a mental health break from the game last October but made his return in the BBL to lead Melbourne Stars.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said: “These are two very well-balanced squads with a focus on the specific skills each individual offers in their respective roles.



“It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the (Melbourne) Stars along with his results with the ball. Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game.



“Matthew Wade is also in red hot form with the bat. He is a very strong fielder; and a great person to have in any team. He can also substitute as wicketkeeper if required.



“Marcus Stoinis is a standby player for each squad and was unlucky to miss out due to the makeup of the current top order. It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form."