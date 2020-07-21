Conflict of interest allegations against BCCI executive Parikh upheld

Caught in the conflict of interest row, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logistics manager Mayank Parikh will either have to resign from his position or have to “wind up all the clubs in question”.

In his verdict on Tuesday, the BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice (retd) D.K. Jain stated: “It will be open to the BCCI to grant an opportunity to Parikh to either himself resign from the post of the manager, BCCI or to wind up all the Clubs in question forthwith or by taking any other steps, which shall ensure that the situation of conflict of interest is resolved to the satisfaction of the BCCI.”

In case of failure, the BCCI may take appropriate action against Parikh - who has served as the Indian team’s logistics manager as well.

In 2018, a conflict of interest allegation was charged against Parikh by Sanjeev Gupta citing his association with multiple clubs with voting rights in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) despite being an employee of the BCCI. Similar conditions had seen the late M.V. Sridhar needing to resign as BCCI’s General Manager - Cricket Operations.

Parikh had not disclosed to the Board that he directly or indirectly owns six MCA clubs – Bombay Union Sports Club, Errant Cricketers, Superstar Sports Club, Victory Cricket Club, Young Boys Cricket Club and Youth Cricket Club – despite being on the payroll of BCCI since 2015.

Parikh was asked to depose before the ethics officer multiple times and in his verdict, Jain came to the conclusion that it is “a case of conflict of interest as enshrined in the rules is made out.”