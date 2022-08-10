Cricket

MI Emirates, MI Cape Town franchises unveiled

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled today by the Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians.

Team Sportstar
10 August, 2022 13:15 IST
10 August, 2022 13:15 IST
MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled.

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled today by the Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians.

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled today by the Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians.

While ‘MI Emirates’ will be a part of the UAE’s International League T20, ‘MI Cape Town’ is set to join the Cricket South Africa T20 League. Though both the teams will adorn the Mumbai Indians’ iconic blue and gold, the names of the teams were chosen to represent the specific regions the teams will be based.

On the occasion of the unveiling of the two teams, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us