MI Emirates, MI Cape Town franchises unveiled

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town’s name and brand identity were unveiled today by the Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians.

While ‘MI Emirates’ will be a part of the UAE’s International League T20, ‘MI Cape Town’ is set to join the Cricket South Africa T20 League. Though both the teams will adorn the Mumbai Indians’ iconic blue and gold, the names of the teams were chosen to represent the specific regions the teams will be based.

On the occasion of the unveiling of the two teams, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”