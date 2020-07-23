Kasprowicz resigns as non-executive director of Cricket Australia

Former fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz has resigned from his post as a non-executive director of Cricket Australia (CA), the board’s chairman Earl Eddings said.

One of the longest-serving directors in the organisation, the 48-year-old’s decision to part ways with CA comes a month after former CEO Kevin Roberts’ resignation.

“Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution,” Eddings said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kasprowicz featured in 38 Tests, 43 ODIs and two T20s for Australia before becoming a director.

“As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country,” Kasprowicz said.

“The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down,” he added.